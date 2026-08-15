10-man Super Lig debutant Corum hold champions Galatasaray to 2-2 draw in league opener Victor Osimhen scores twice, including minute 90 qualizer, as promoted visitors surrender 2-1 lead

Ten-man Corum FK held four-time defending champions Galatasaray to a 2-2 draw in Istanbul in the opening match Friday of the 2026-27 Turkish Super Lig season.

Galatasaray created several chances during a goalless first half, with Victor Osimhen twice coming close and Yunus Akgun having a goal ruled out for offside.

Nigerian striker Osimhen broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute, collecting Lucas Torreira’s looping pass before finishing into the bottom corner from a difficult angle.

Corum responded six minutes later when Alexandros Kiziridis unleashed a spectacular long-range strike from well outside the penalty area into the top-right corner, scoring the club’s first-ever Super Lig goal.​​​​​​​

The visitors completed a rapid turnaround one minute later when Ramirez intercepted Davinson Sanchez’s underhit back pass and lobbed goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir to make it 2-1.

Corum were reduced to 10 men in the 70th minute when Kiziridis was sent off for a foul on Yunus Akgun.

Despite being a player down, Corum nearly extended their lead in the 80th minute, but Cakir denied Ramirez in a one-on-one situation.

Galatasaray increased the pressure and equalized in minute 90 when Osimhen headed Gabriel Sara’s corner into the bottom corner for his second goal.

Cakir then prevented Corum from retaking the lead in stoppage time by saving Mame Thiam’s header.

Galatasaray were unable to find a winner in the remaining minutes as the visitors secured a point in their Super Lig debut.

The result extended Galatasaray’s unbeaten home league run to 36 matches. Their last home league defeat came against Fenerbahce on May 19, 2024.