'What is happening with some young people is extremely worrying,' says the prime minister

Bulgaria set to propose legislative changes to address youth violence 'What is happening with some young people is extremely worrying,' says the prime minister

The Bulgarian government will propose legislative changes to tackle youth violence by the end of September, Prime Minister Rumen Radev said Friday.

Speaking to journalists in the southern city of Plovdiv, Radev said his government will propose legislative changes to tackle youth violence by the end of September, Bulgarian news agency BTA reported.

"What is happening with some young people is extremely worrying," he noted.

The prime minister's remarks came after the killing of Georgi Kuzev, a 37-year-old man, at Youth Hill in Plovdiv.

A total of 10 teenagers aged between 14 and 17 were detained after Kuzev was killed in an assault in the area on Aug. 4. Five of them, three boys and two girls, were charged with murder and remanded in custody.

"The local municipal commissions are not working. Absolutely nothing is happening there. We must bring work in schools and with parents to the fore so that such things do not happen," he added.

Radev noted that restrictions on adolescents’ access to social media were also under consideration.