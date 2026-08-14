‘You are unwanted in Piraeus and throughout our country,’ crowd chants while waving Palestinian flags

Israeli cruise ship’s arrival at Piraeus Port protested by pro-Palestinian Greeks ‘You are unwanted in Piraeus and throughout our country,’ crowd chants while waving Palestinian flags

Israeli cruise ship Crown Iris’ arrival at Piraeus Port, adjacent to Athens, on Friday was protested by pro-Palestinian Greeks.

The protest, organized by the Greek Union of Sailors (PENEN), was also attended by various left-wing political parties, associations, collectives and rights groups, according to the Greek daily Prin.

Waving Palestinian flags and carrying banners condemning the Israeli genocide in Palestine and hailing the resistance against it, the crowd chanted: “You are unwanted in Piraeus and throughout our country,” the daily noted, adding that there was a heavy police presence in the area where the Israeli passengers were to disembark.

The main organizer said in a statement that the protest is part of the ongoing mobilization in solidarity with Palestine.

It also reiterated its demand that the Greek government sever relations with Israel.

“Support for the Palestinian people will continue and strengthen until their victory,” it said.

Since mid-2025, Crown Iris’ visits to various Greek ports have repeatedly drawn pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel protests.

Protesters typically underlined their opposition to the Israeli genocide in Gaza and Greece’s close ties with Israel, and in some cases made claims that passengers included off-duty soldiers.