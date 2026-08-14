4 civilians killed in Houthi missile attack on Yemen’s Mocha: Report State-run Saba TV reports ballistic missile struck residential neighborhoods in Red Sea port city; Houthis claim attack targeted military gatherings

Four civilians were killed in a Houthi ballistic missile attack on residential neighborhoods in Yemen’s government-controlled Red Sea port city of Mocha on Friday, the country’s state-run Saba TV reported, citing a military source.

The source said the missile struck residential areas in the city, killing four civilians.

Hours after the attack, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree claimed the group had launched multiple ballistic missiles targeting military gatherings, weapons and military boats in the Mocha area.

Mocha, located in Yemen’s southwestern Taiz province, is one of the country’s key Red Sea ports under the control of the internationally recognized government.

The latest attack comes amid an escalation in Houthi strikes targeting government-held areas and maritime interests.

Earlier this week, the Houthis claimed attacks on commercial vessels in the Bab al-Mandab Strait, including one that reportedly killed several crew members.