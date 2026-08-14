Military source says missile hits government-controlled Red Sea port; number of dead, injured not immediately known, reports Saba TV

Houthi missile attack causes casualties at Yemen’s Mocha port: Pro-gov't media Military source says missile hits government-controlled Red Sea port; number of dead, injured not immediately known, reports Saba TV

Casualties were reported after Yemen’s Houthi group launched a renewed missile attack on the government-controlled Red Sea port of Mocha on Friday, a military source told the country’s pro-government Saba TV.

The source said the missile struck the port area, causing casualties, but did not specify the number of people killed or injured. Authorities were still assessing the damage, according to the report.

The Houthis did not immediately claim responsibility for the attack.

Mocha, in Yemen’s southwestern Taiz province, is one of the country’s key Red Sea ports under the control of the internationally recognized government.

The latest strike comes amid an escalation in Houthi attacks targeting government-held infrastructure and maritime interests. Earlier this week, the Iran-backed group claimed attacks on commercial vessels in the Bab al-Mandab Strait, including one that reportedly killed several crew members.

No further details were immediately available.