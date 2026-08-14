Defending champions Galatasaray open the campaign against newly promoted Corum FK as Salah, Lukaku and Vlahovic headline major arrivals to the league

Turkish Super Lig kicks off 2026-27 season with star-studded title race Defending champions Galatasaray open the campaign against newly promoted Corum FK as Salah, Lukaku and Vlahovic headline major arrivals to the league

The 2026-27 Turkish Super Lig season kicks off on Friday, with defending champions Galatasaray seeking an unprecedented fifth consecutive title as their main rivals enter the campaign strengthened by a string of high-profile signings.

The 69th season of Türkiye's top flight begins at Rams Park, where Galatasaray host newly promoted Corum FK at 9.30 pm local time (1830GMT).

Okan Buruk’s Galatasaray enter the season as the team to beat after clinching a fourth consecutive championship in May, extending their record to 26 league titles.

Fenerbahce, Besiktas and Trabzonspor, however, have invested heavily in an attempt to close the gap, setting up what could be one of the Super Lig's most competitive title races in recent years.

Fenerbahce, runners-up last season, will again be among their main challengers as they seek to end a league title drought stretching back to 2014.

The Istanbul club signed Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku from Napoli this week, adding him to a list of summer arrivals that includes English winger Mason Greenwood from Olympique Marseille and Netherlands defender Nathan Ake from Manchester City.

Fenerbahce begin their campaign away to Genclerbirligi in Ankara on Saturday.

Besiktas have also strengthened their attack by signing Serbia international Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus and Belgian winger Leandro Trossard from Arsenal.

The Black Eagles open their league campaign at home against Eyupspor on Sunday.

But one of the biggest moves of the summer came away from Istanbul, with Trabzonspor signing Egypt captain Mohamed Salah on a two-year deal as they look to challenge the dominance of the Istanbul giants.

Eighteen clubs will compete in the 2026-27 season, including promoted sides Erzurumspor, Amedspor and Corum FK. Amedspor will make their Super Lig debut, while Erzurumspor return to the top division after a five-year absence.

The season is scheduled to run until May 2027.

Week 1 fixtures:

Friday, Aug. 14 — 9.30 pm (1830GMT) — Galatasaray vs. Çorum FK

Saturday, Aug. 15 — 7 pm (1600GMT) — Kasimpasa vs. Trabzonspor

Saturday, Aug. 15 — 7 pm (1600GMT) — Konyaspor vs. Çaykur Rizespor

Saturday, Aug. 15 — 9.30 pm (1830GMT) — Gaziantep FK vs. Alanyaspor

Saturday, Aug. 15 — 9.30 pm (1830GMT) — Gençlerbirligi vs. Fenerbahce

Sunday, Aug. 16 — 7 pm (1600GMT) — Istanbul Basaksehir vs. Kocaelispor

Sunday, Aug. 16 — 9.30 pm (1830GMT) — Amed SF vs. Erzurumspor FK

Sunday, Aug. 16 — 9.30 pm (1830GMT) — Besiktas vs. Eyupspor​​​​​​​

Monday, Aug. 17 — 9.30 pm (1830GMT) — Samsunspor vs. Goztepe