Measure to halt movement of people, vehicles, goods, cargo through 7 crossings starting July 1

Russia suspends border crossings at railway checkpoints with Finland, Latvia, Estonia Measure to halt movement of people, vehicles, goods, cargo through 7 crossings starting July 1

Russia on Tuesday said it will temporarily suspend crossings at seven railway checkpoints on the borders with Finland, Latvia and Estonia.

A government order said the measure will halt the movement of people, vehicles, goods and cargo through the affected rail crossings starting July 1.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has been instructed to notify Finland, Latvia and Estonia of the decision, the document said.

The government did not specify the reasons for the decision.