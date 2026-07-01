This is the hallmark of anti-Palestinian racism that must to (sic) addressed and held accountable throughout all institutions in Canada,' says National Council of Canadian Muslims

Removal of Palestinian scarf from graduate at high school ceremony slammed by Canadian Muslim group This is the hallmark of anti-Palestinian racism that must to (sic) addressed and held accountable throughout all institutions in Canada,' says National Council of Canadian Muslims

The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) said Tuesday that a staff member's apparent removal of a Palestinian keffiyeh scarf from a graduating student at a Saskatoon high school ceremony reflects a wider pattern of anti-Palestinian racism, sharing a video of the moment on social media.

"It has been extremely disturbing to witness the latest incident at Saskatoon's Centennial Collegiate, where a young graduate recently appeared to have had her Palestinian keffiyah scarf ripped off by a staff member during her graduation ceremony," the group said in a statement on social media.

"We have seen so much anti-Palestinian racism in recent years, particularly on campuses and inside graduation ceremonies such as these, where any reference to Palestinian culture or identity is conflated with ideas of terrorism and violence," said NCCM.

Noting it is in contact with all parties involved, NCCM added that "this is the hallmark of anti-Palestinian racism that must to (sic) addressed and held accountable throughout all institutions in Canada."

"We will have more to say as the situation evolves," it added.

Anadolu reached out to Centennial Collegiate for comment but did not receive a response.