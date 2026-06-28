Kuwait says air defenses responding to ‘hostile’ missile, drone threats Bahrain activates warning sirens, urges residents to seek shelter

Kuwait said early Sunday that its air defense systems were responding to

“hostile” missile and drone threats.

The army said sounds of explosions heard across parts of the country were caused by interceptions by air defense systems against the targets.

Bahrain activated public warning sirens and urged citizens and residents to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place.

The developments came after several explosions were reported in southern Iran, including in Sirik and on Qeshm Island.

Later, the US military Central Command (CENTCOM) announced additional strikes against multiple targets in Iran, saying American forces targeted Iranian military surveillance infrastructure, communication systems, air defense sites and drone-related facilities following what it described as continued Iranian actions against commercial shipping near the Strait of Hormuz.