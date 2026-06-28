Team of 15 specialists heads to Caracas under Qatari-backed humanitarian mission

Syria deploys rescue team to quake-hit Venezuela in first overseas mission Team of 15 specialists heads to Caracas under Qatari-backed humanitarian mission

Syria deployed a rescue team Saturday to Venezuela to assist in search-and-rescue operations following deadly earthquakes that struck earlier this week, marking the first overseas mission by Syrian rescue personnel.

Syria’s state news agency SANA said the mission was launched under directives from President Ahmad al-Sharaa and coordinated with the Foreign Ministry.

The team, affiliated with the Ministry of Emergency and Disaster Management, departed from the Damascus International Airport to support emergency response efforts and aid victims of the quakes.

The operation is being carried out in partnership with the International Rescue Team of Qatar’s Internal Security Force as part of joint humanitarian coordination efforts, according to SANA.

The Syrian contingent includes 15 search-and-rescue specialists equipped with personal gear, while Qatari teams are providing heavy machinery and operational equipment needed for field missions.

SANA described the deployment as a “historic milestone” in Syrian humanitarian work, marking the first time Syrian rescue teams have taken part in an international disaster response mission outside the country.

On Wednesday evening, the US Geological Survey reported that two earthquakes struck Venezuela 39 seconds apart, measuring magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5.

The quakes caused building collapses in the capital, Caracas, and several states, including Miranda, La Guaira, Aragua, Carabobo and Falcon.

Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said Saturday that the death toll had risen to 1,430.

*Writing by Tarek Chouiref