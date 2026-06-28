Far-right Israeli minister calls Lebanon deal ‘grave mistake,’ seeks Cabinet vote

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Saturday lashed out at the framework agreement with Lebanon, calling it a “grave mistake” and demanding a vote on the deal in the security cabinet.

In a post on X, Ben-Gvir wrote on US social media company X that he had asked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to bring the agreement for a Cabinet vote, claiming he had been opposing the deal for weeks.

“True, we remain in most areas for now, but the Lebanese state will not disarm Hezbollah,” he wrote.

Ben-Gvir also claimed that Hezbollah members are part of the Lebanese government and argued that Lebanon could not be relied upon to remove the group’s weapons.

He claimed that “only Israeli army soldiers will destroy Hezbollah,” saying no other party would do so on Israel’s behalf.

On Friday, Lebanon and Israel signed a framework agreement under US mediation that stipulates a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory, beginning with two unnamed pilot areas.

The agreement, however, sets no timetable for withdrawal from the two “pilot zones” or from all occupied Lebanese territory. It also links withdrawal to the Lebanese army assuming full and effective security control over evacuated areas and to the disarmament of all non-state armed groups, with specific reference to Hezbollah.

*Writing by Tarek Chouiref