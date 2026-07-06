Israeli, Greek air forces resume joint drills

Israeli and Greek air forces have resumed joint military exercises after a long pause over Israeli wars in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran, according to Israeli media on Monday.



“The Air Force has returned to training with the Hellenic Air Force after a long period in which joint trainings did not take place due to the fighting,” Channel 12 said.



It added that footage released by the Greek air force showed Israeli aircraft refueling Greek F-16 fighter jets during a flight over the Aegean Sea.



“The cooperation between the Israeli and Greek air forces is not a random choice. It is part of a broader strategic plan taking shape in the region,” the channel said.



The Israeli army has killed more than 73,000 people in a deadly war in the Gaza Strip since October 2023. Israel also launched a joint offensive with the US on Iran on Feb. 28, triggering weeks of fighting across the region.​​​​​​​



On June 17, Iran and the US reached a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending their military conflict. It provides a framework for addressing outstanding issues between Washington and Tehran through negotiations, including a cessation of hostilities, sanctions relief, the nuclear file, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and broader regional security arrangements.