Zelenskyy arrives in Polish city of Lublin following US visit Ukrainian president to meet Polish premier Donald Tusk to discuss his Washington visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived Wednesday in the Polish city of Lublin following a visit to the US, where he held talks with his American counterpart Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy’s arrival in the eastern Polish city was confirmed by Ukrainian state news agency Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian president is due to meet Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Lublin, according to a statement by the premier’s office on US social media platform X.

The talks will focus on Zelenskyy’s visit to Washington and his meeting with Trump, the statement added.

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy visited the US, where he said he had a “good” meeting with the US president in the Oval Office.

“The President and I discussed licenses for Patriot interceptor production and several other ideas that could help. We also spoke about diplomacy – it’s important that the diplomatic process be reinvigorated,” Zelenskyy said in a statement on X.

He added that their teams would arrange details for further communication and that he was grateful to the US for its “firm support.”

Besides meeting Trump, Zelenskyy attended the funeral of late US Sen. Lindsey Graham and held talks with Finnish President Alexander Stubb and a bipartisan group of senators.

The US Senate advanced the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 in its first vote Tuesday.

Poland has been one of Ukraine’s strongest political, military and humanitarian supporters since the start of Russia-Ukraine war in 2022, though bilateral relations have faced tensions over historical disputes and domestic political issues.