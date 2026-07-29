European Commission urges Rome to finalize its decision 'as soon as possible'

Italy reserves up to $16.9B in EU defense loans, final decision pending European Commission urges Rome to finalize its decision 'as soon as possible'

Italy has reserved the option to borrow up to €14.9 billion ($16.9 billion) under the European Union's Security Action for Europe (SAFE) facility to finance defense and security investments, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Tuesday.

Speaking before a joint session of the foreign affairs and defense committees of the Chamber of Deputies and Senate, Tajani said the government had only "reserved" the loan amount and would decide by the end of the year how much, if any, it would ultimately draw from the facility, according to ANSA news agency.

The final decision will also involve Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, whose ministry is working to reduce Italy's budget deficit below the EU's 3% of gross domestic product threshold as Rome seeks to exit the bloc's excessive deficit procedure.

The European Commission, however, urged Italy to finalize its decision much sooner, saying the loan agreement must be signed quickly to allow funds to be disbursed and defense projects to begin.

EU Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier welcomed Italy's interest in the full €14.9 billion allocation but stressed that "clarity is needed as soon as possible."

"There is no time to waste," the spokesperson said, warning that waiting until December would not be compatible with the legal timetable established under the SAFE regulation.

Regnier added that if Italy ultimately requests less than the reserved amount, the EU Commission would be required to revise its financing plan and reallocate unused funds to other member states before the end of the year.

Defense Minister Guido Crosetto described the SAFE facility as a financing alternative to issuing Italian government bonds, saying the decision on how much to borrow would be based on financial considerations rather than political ones.

"It is a purely technical choice. We will assess how much of the €14.9 billion to use from a financial standpoint," Crosetto said, adding that any political decision would concern budget planning.

SAFE is a €150 billion EU financial instrument designed to strengthen Europe's defense readiness and industrial base by providing long-term, low-interest loans to member states for joint defense procurement.