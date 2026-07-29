Malaysian prime minister vows to continue discussion with Myanmar on long-term solution to refugee issue

Myanmar agrees to repatriate 5,000 Rohingya refugees from Malaysia, Premier Anwar says Malaysian prime minister vows to continue discussion with Myanmar on long-term solution to refugee issue

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Wednesday that Myanmar has agreed to take back an initial group of 5,000 Rohingya refugees currently living in Malaysia following bilateral negotiations.

Speaking at an event, Anwar described the agreement as a first step toward addressing the long-running Rohingya refugee issue and maintaining public order in Malaysia, according to local media outlet Free Malaysia Today.

“People say ‘send them back, send them back’. Send them back to where? Myanmar didn’t want to take them,” he said, adding: “That’s why good relations with Myanmar matter. Now they’ve agreed to take 5,000 people first.”

Malaysia hosts one of the region's largest Rohingya refugee populations, many of whom fled persecution in Myanmar's Rakhine State.

Anwar also said Myanmar had agreed to accept the return of around 300,000 Rohingya refugees currently living in Bangladesh, although he did not provide a timeline for the repatriation.

The announcement came days after more than 100 Rohingya gathered outside the UN refugee agency’s office in Kuala Lumpur after leaving a settlement in the northern state of Penang. Malaysian authorities later relocated the group to temporary locations in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Penang.

Anwar said Malaysia would continue discussions with Myanmar to seek a long-term solution to the regional refugee crisis.

The Rohingya, a predominantly Muslim minority in Myanmar, face discrimination, persecution and statelessness and frequently attempt dangerous sea crossings to flee hardship.

Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya have fled Myanmar since 2017 due to violent crackdowns by the military and armed groups. More than 1.3 million have sought refuge in Bangladesh, with some reaching Indonesia and Malaysia after perilous sea journeys.