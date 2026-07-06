5 more Gazans killed by Israeli fire in last 24 hours, death toll nears 73,100: Health Ministry Health Ministry says Israel killed 1,072 Palestinians, injured 3,463 others since ceasefire

Five more Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire in Gaza in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll since October 2023 to 73,098, Gaza’s Health Ministry said Monday.

In its daily statistical report, the ministry said hospitals across Gaza received the bodies of five Palestinians over the past 24 hours, including three newly killed and two recovered from the rubble.

The ministry added that seven people were also injured, pushing the number of injuries to 173,571 people during the same period.

Despite a ceasefire that has been in effect since Oct. 10, 2025, Israel has continued its attacks, killing 1,072 Palestinians and injuring 3,463 others during the truce period, according to the ministry.

The ministry said many victims remain trapped beneath the rubble and on roads, where ambulance and civil defense crews have been unable to reach them.

Israel has destroyed about 90% of Gaza's infrastructure during its war, with the UN estimating reconstruction costs at roughly $70 billion.

Israel continues to block the entry of agreed quantities of food, medicine, medical supplies, shelter materials and prefabricated housing into Gaza, where about 2.4 million Palestinians, including 1.5 million displaced people, are living in catastrophic conditions.