Israeli forces blow up homes in Aitaroun, carry out explosion in Houla, Lebanese media reports

Israeli army demolishes homes in southern Lebanon despite framework deal Israeli forces blow up homes in Aitaroun, carry out explosion in Houla, Lebanese media reports

The Israeli army demolished several homes Monday in the southern Lebanese town of Aitaroun and carried out an explosion in the town of Houla amid continuing violations of a framework agreement signed between Beirut and Tel Aviv.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency NNA reported that Israeli forces blew up several homes in Aitaroun.

Israeli forces also carried out an overnight explosion in Houla in the Marjayoun district, the agency said, without specifying the target.

The operations coincided with continued flights by Israeli drones over Beirut's southern suburbs.

The latest incidents occurred despite an ongoing ceasefire and a US-sponsored framework agreement signed on June 26 between Lebanon and Israel, which provides for a phased Israeli withdrawal from all Lebanese territory, beginning with two unspecified pilot zones.

Israel has continued military operations in Lebanon since March 2, killing more than 4,300 people and injuring over 12,000 others, according to official figures.

Israeli forces also continue to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some held for decades and others seized during the 2023-2024 war, while advancing more than 10 kilometers into Lebanese territory during the latest offensive.