Israeli forces raid homes during incursion into southern Syrian village Israeli troops carry out searches in al-Asha village in Quneitra countryside

The Israeli army staged a new raid and searched homes in Quneitra in southwestern Syria on Monday, in the latest violation of the Arab country’s sovereignty.



Alikhbariah TV reported that Israeli troops moved into the village of al-Asha in the Quneitra countryside and conducted search and raid operations on several homes.



No immediate information was available regarding arrests or casualties.



The latest Israeli violations came despite earlier remarks by Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa that negotiations with Israel to reach a security deal had not reached a dead end but were facing difficulties over Israel’s insistence on maintaining a military presence on Syrian territory.



After the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December 2024, Israel declared the collapse of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement and moved to occupy the buffer zone along the frontier.



Despite the new Syrian administration not issuing threats toward Israel, Israeli forces have carried out airstrikes in Syria since Assad’s ouster, killing civilians and targeting military sites, equipment, and ammunition.