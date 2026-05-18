Minsk says exercises aimed at enhancing armed forces’ readiness to use ‘modern weapons’

Belarus, Russia hold drills on combat use of nuclear weapons Minsk says exercises aimed at enhancing armed forces’ readiness to use ‘modern weapons’

Belarus’ Defense Ministry on Monday announced the start of military drills on the combat use of nuclear weapons and nuclear support in cooperation with Russia.

In a statement, the ministry said the exercises are aimed at enhancing the Belarusian armed forces’ readiness to use “modern weapons.”

“The purpose of the training is to improve personnel training, test the readiness of weapons, military and special equipment to perform missions, and organize combat deployment from unplanned areas,” the statement said.

The ministry added that the drills, conducted jointly with Russia, will include practicing the delivery of nuclear munitions and preparing them for use.

It said the exercises will focus on testing combat deployment readiness from unprepared locations across Belarus, with emphasis on concealment, long-distance movement, and operational coordination of forces and equipment.

“The exercise is a planned training event within the Union State (alliance between Russia and Belarus), is not directed against third countries, and does not pose a threat to security in the region,” it said.