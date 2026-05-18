Belgian daily reveals Israel’s efforts to influence 2 cases against its officials Le Soir investigation says leaked documents show Israel sought to quash 2 Belgium cases involving senior Israeli figures

Belgian daily Le Soir reported Monday Israel’s efforts to influence the judicial course of two cases filed in Belgium against senior Israeli officials.

The outlet said its investigation, conducted with the European Investigative Collaborations (EIC) consortium under the title “Israel Files,” was based on dozens of confidential documents leaked from within the Israeli administration.

According to the report, the documents detail efforts by Israel to quash two cases filed in Belgium under the country’s universal jurisdiction law, which allows prosecution of alleged violations of international humanitarian law committed abroad.

One complaint, filed in June 2010 by lawyers representing a Belgian-Palestinian doctor identified as E.O., concerned the destruction of land in Gaza during Israel’s Operation Cast Lead. The complaint targeted 14 senior Israeli figures, including former Prime Ministers Ehud Olmert and Ehud Barak, Le Soir reported.

A second complaint was filed by lawyer Joke Callewaert in November 2010 on behalf of four Belgian participants in a humanitarian flotilla intercepted by Israeli soldiers in an operation that left nine people dead. Former Defense Minister Ehud Barak, an Israeli general and a vice admiral were accused of serious violations, according to the report.

Le Soir said the first case remains under investigation, while the second was dismissed in December 2024.

It reported that Israel engaged in “judicial diplomacy” toward Belgian magistrates, diplomats and political officials, including former Prime Minister Charles Michel, over concerns about the cases.

It added that Israeli representatives sought information about ongoing investigations through a team of Belgian lawyers led by Michele Hirsch.