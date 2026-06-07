Attacks come as Palestinian factions and mediators meet in Cairo for talks aimed at advancing to next phase of Gaza ceasefire agreement

Israeli attacks across Gaza kill 10 Palestinians, wound 29 despite ceasefire Attacks come as Palestinian factions and mediators meet in Cairo for talks aimed at advancing to next phase of Gaza ceasefire agreement

Ten Palestinians were killed and 29 others injured in Israeli attacks on various areas of the Gaza Strip since Sunday morning, according to medical sources, as Israel continued its daily violations of the ceasefire agreement.

In central Gaza City, four Palestinians were killed and seven others injured when an Israeli drone struck a civilian vehicle near Palestine Square in the Rimal neighborhood, medical sources told Anadolu.

The sources also said that 14-year-old Hadeel Ayman Jundi died of wounds sustained in an Israeli strike on Gaza City on Saturday.

In the southern Gaza Strip, five Palestinians were killed and 17 others injured in an Israeli strike targeting a police post in the Al-Nass area west of Khan Younis.

In northern Gaza, medical sources said five injured Palestinians were brought to the Al-Saraya Field Hospital after an attack carried out by the Israeli navy west of the town of Beit Lahia.

In central Gaza, a Palestinian teenager who worked as a fisherman was killed Sunday morning when the Israeli navy opened machine-gun fire at fishing boats off the coast of Deir al-Balah, according to medical sources.

Medical sources also reported that the bodies of two Palestinians were brought to the Al-Shifa Hospital in western Gaza after they were recovered Sunday morning from a house hit by Israeli artillery shelling in the Zeitoun neighborhood southeast of Gaza City on Saturday.

The attacks come as Israel continues to escalate its aggression on the Gaza Strip despite ongoing talks in Cairo aimed at completing the first phase of the ceasefire agreement and discussing mechanisms and arrangements for moving to the second phase.

In September, US President Donald Trump announced a 20-point plan outlining a ceasefire framework that includes the release of Israeli captives, Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza, the formation of a technocratic administration, and the deployment of an international stabilization force, along with a call for Hamas to disarm.

The first phase of the ceasefire agreement included a truce and prisoner exchange between Israel and Palestinian factions. However, Palestinian sources say Israel has continued to violate the agreement on a near-daily basis.

Under the second phase, Israel is expected to carry out further withdrawals from the territory, while an international stabilization force would assume security responsibilities, including facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid and reconstruction materials.

Israel's genocide in Gaza since October 2023 has killed nearly 73,000 Palestinians and injured more than 173,000, most of them women and children, according to Palestinian figures.

Despite a ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, the Israeli army has killed at least 961 Palestinians and injured over 3,000 others in near-daily attacks, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

*Writing by Mohammad Sio in Istanbul