Blasts reported in Tehran, Tabriz, Isfahan and near Karaj

Israel launches strikes on western, central Iran Blasts reported in Tehran, Tabriz, Isfahan and near Karaj

Israel launched airstrikes on western and central Iran early Monday as explosions were reported in several Iranian cities, according to Israeli and Iranian media reports.

The Israeli army claimed its air force struck military sites belonging to the “Iranian regime.”

Iranian state TV reported explosions in the capital Tehran as well as in Tabriz and Isfahan, while Tasnim News Agency reported blasts near the city of Karaj.

IRNA also reported that at least three explosions were heard in Isfahan.

The strikes came hours after Iran launched several missile barrages toward northern Israel following an Israeli airstrike on the Lebanese capital Beirut’s southern suburbs, which Tel Aviv claimed targeted a Hezbollah command and planning center.