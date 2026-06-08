Explosions reported in Tehran, Isfahan, Tabriz and near Karaj following Israeli strikes

Iran's Revolutionary Guard says Israel used air-launched ballistic missiles in attacks inside country Explosions reported in Tehran, Isfahan, Tabriz and near Karaj following Israeli strikes

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said early Monday that Israel used air-launched ballistic missiles in attacks targeting sites inside the country.

The statement came after Israeli and Iranian media reported Israeli strikes across western and central Iran.

The Israeli army claimed its air force struck military sites belonging to the “Iranian regime” in western and central Iran.

Iranian state TV reported explosions in the capital Tehran as well as in Tabriz and Isfahan, while Tasnim News Agency reported blasts near the city of Karaj.

IRNA also reported that at least three explosions were heard in Isfahan.

The strikes came hours after Iran launched several missile barrages toward northern Israel following an Israeli airstrike on the Lebanese capital Beirut’s southern suburbs, which Tel Aviv claimed targeted a Hezbollah command and planning center.