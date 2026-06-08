US government employees and their family members instructed to shelter in place until further notice

US Embassy in Jerusalem closes consular sections after Iranian missile attack on Israel US government employees and their family members instructed to shelter in place until further notice

The US Embassy in Jerusalem announced early Monday the closure of its consular sections in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv following Iran’s missile attack on Israel.

In a security alert posted on the US social media platform X, the embassy said all US government employees and their family members had also been instructed to shelter in place until further notice.

The embassy said staff should remain prepared to move to protected shelters in the event of a “red alert” siren, citing the current security situation and alerts issued by Israel’s Home Front Command across multiple regions.

The US Embassy in Jerusalem and the embassy branch office in Tel Aviv will keep their consular sections closed Monday, according to the statement.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump urged Iran to return to negotiations following the missile attack, suggesting a final agreement with Tehran could be reached within days.

“You’ve shot your missiles, that’s enough. Get back to the table and make a deal,” Trump told Fox News, referring to Iran.

He said an agreement could be signed “Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday of this coming week.”

Iran launched several missile barrages toward northern Israel late Sunday following an Israeli airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburbs, which Tel Aviv claimed targeted a Hezbollah command and planning center.

The Israeli attack killed two people and injured 11 others in a preliminary toll.

The Iranian attack marked the first such bombardment since a fragile ceasefire in early April.

A temporary ceasefire was reached on April 8, but negotiations later stalled amid disputes over its implementation and subsequent regional developments.