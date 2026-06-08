Kerem Shalom and Rafah crossings closed until further notice, says COGAT

Israel closes Gaza crossings, halts humanitarian aid after Iranian missile attack Kerem Shalom and Rafah crossings closed until further notice, says COGAT

Israel closed all crossings into the Gaza Strip and halted humanitarian aid deliveries until further notice following an Iranian missile attack on the country, Israeli authorities said early Monday.

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), an Israeli Defense Ministry unit, said a series of security measures were introduced after the Iranian ballistic missile attack.

According to The Times of Israel, the measures include the closure of all crossings into Gaza, including the Kerem Shalom and Rafah crossings, until further notice.

COGAT claimed the move would not affect the humanitarian situation in Gaza, arguing that the amount of food entering the enclave since the ceasefire began had “significantly exceeded” the population’s nutritional needs under UN standards.

Palestinian and international organizations, however, have repeatedly warned about worsening hunger conditions in the territory.

Palestinian officials say Israel has yet to fulfill key commitments under the ceasefire agreement, including permitting the agreed entry of food, humanitarian aid, medical supplies, shelter materials and reconstruction equipment into Gaza.

Israel's genocide in Gaza since October 2023 has killed nearly 73,000 Palestinians and injured more than 173,000, most of them women and children, according to Palestinian figures.

Despite a ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025 between Israel and Hamas, the Israeli army has killed 961 Palestinians and injured 3,020 in near-daily attacks, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.