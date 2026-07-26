Lebanese army says Israeli attacks hinder its deployment in south Army reports Israeli destruction of homes, shelling in several southern areas

The Lebanese army said Sunday the ongoing Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon hinder its deployment under existing agreements and prevent the return of displaced residents to their areas.

The Israeli army continues “its attacks and violations of existing agreements and international law through the systematic destruction and bulldozing of homes, and shelling and machine-gun fire in several southern areas," the army said in a statement.

It warned that these attacks hinder the army deployment in southern areas under existing agreements, prevent residents from returning to their areas, and block efforts to restore stability in the south.

The army reported Israeli attacks in the town of Kfar Tebnit in Nabatieh, and the towns of Haddatha and Qounine in Bint Jbeil, as well as the Nabaa Ebel al-Saqi, Mansouri, Beit al-Sayyad, and Majdal Zoun in Tyre.

According to the statement, Israeli forces also bombed a water project belonging to the Litani River National Authority in the town of Markaba in the Marjeyoun District.

The Israeli army further burned ancient olive trees and vast agricultural lands, most recently on the outskirts of the town of Aitaroun in Bint Jbeil, the army said. It reported Israeli army fire near Lebanese army positions in the towns of Kfar Tebnit, Nabatieh al-Fawqa, and Zawtar al-Gharbiya, without specifying the time of the attack.

On Tuesday, the Lebanese army announced the start of its deployment in the town of Zawtar al-Gharbiya in Nabatieh, as part of the first phase of last month’s US-mediated framework agreement between Beirut and Tel Aviv.

According to official Lebanese figures, Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed 4,330 people and injured 12,236 others since March 2.

Israel continues to occupy parts of southern Lebanon, some of which have been held for decades and others seized during the previous war between October 2023 and November 2024.