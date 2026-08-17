Australian police probe alleged sexual assault at Sydney Swans team hotel

Australian police are investigating a reported sexual assault at a Melbourne hotel where Sydney Swans players were staying, while the Australian Football League (AFL) club confirmed Monday that several players were involved in an alleged incident.



“Police are investigating a report of a sexual assault in East Melbourne on 17 August,” Victoria Police said in a statement.



The alleged incident occurred at a hotel on Wellington Parade in the early hours of Monday, police said, adding that the exact circumstances had yet to be established and the investigation was ongoing.



The Sydney Swans were staying in Melbourne after defeating Essendon 112-76 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.



Club Chief Executive Matthew Pavlich told reporters in Sydney that the Swans were conducting their own internal inquiries and cooperating with the AFL and relevant authorities.



“We’re still piecing together exactly what’s transpired here,” Pavlich said.



“It’s safe to say that we’re extremely shocked and disappointed that this has taken place and that the players have found themselves in this situation.”



Pavlich declined to provide further details, saying the club understood the public interest and likely speculation surrounding the allegations but could not comment further while the police investigation was underway.



The club said in a separate statement that it had notified the AFL and relevant authorities.



Police have not publicly identified any players, and no charges have been announced.



The investigation comes as Sydney prepares for the final round of the AFL’s home-and-away season. Sunday’s 36-point victory over Essendon secured the Swans a top-two finish on the league ladder ahead of the finals.