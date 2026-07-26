Turkish foreign minister discusses US-Iran talks with Qatari counterpart, Pakistani army chief

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sunday discussed the negotiation process between Tehran and Washington with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Fidan held separate calls with Al Thani and Munir, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

A second consecutive night passed without reported US or Iranian strikes after two weeks of sustained bombardment, as Pakistan and Qatar intensified mediation efforts to secure a broader de-escalation between Washington and Tehran.



No explosions or US air raids were recorded across Iran overnight into Sunday, according to an Anadolu tracking of developments after the previous night also passed without announced strikes.

In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding that included a ceasefire following Qatari and Pakistani mediation, paving the way for negotiations on a final agreement to end the conflict.