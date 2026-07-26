US envoy to UN Mike Waltz warns Iranian regime military remains 'locked and loaded' despite pause in aerial bombardments

Trump giving Iran peace talks 'some space' as strikes halt: US envoy US envoy to UN Mike Waltz warns Iranian regime military remains 'locked and loaded' despite pause in aerial bombardments

US President Donald Trump is allowing "some space" for diplomatic discussions with Iran, according to the US ambassador to the United Nations, Mike Waltz, as regional strikes remained halted for a second consecutive night.

“The president is keeping all options on the table,” Waltz told NBC News on Sunday.

He clarified that while negotiations are proceeding at "every level," the Iranian leadership should take the US president very seriously. "I wouldn't go that far at all," said Waltz when asked if Trump has currently decided against escalation.

Waltz asserted that the US military is “locked and loaded,” adding that additional assets have been deployed to the region to target those who "illegally struck civilian shipping."

A second consecutive night passed without reported US or Iranian strikes after two weeks of sustained bombardment, as Pakistan and Qatar intensified mediation efforts to secure a broader de-escalation between Washington and Tehran.

No explosions or US air raids were recorded across Iran overnight into Sunday, according to an Anadolu tracking of developments after the previous night also passed without announced strikes.

In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding that included a ceasefire following Qatari and Pakistani mediation, paving the way for negotiations on a final agreement to end the conflict.