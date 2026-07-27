Beijing says such actions lack factual, legal grounds and constitute ‘typical form of AI hegemony’

China urges US to stop threatening sanctions against Chinese AI companies Beijing says such actions lack factual, legal grounds and constitute ‘typical form of AI hegemony’

China on Monday urged the US to stop "smearing" Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) companies and threatening them with sanctions, state media reported.

A spokesperson for China's Commerce Ministry said such actions lacked factual and legal grounds and constituted a "typical form of AI hegemony," Beijing-based Xinhua News reported.

The spokesperson was responding to reports that senior US officials had publicly called for investigations into Chinese AI companies over their alleged "distillation" of advanced American models and could impose sanctions over the alleged "theft of US intellectual property."

The US officials on Wednesday accused Chinese AI lab Moonshot of distilling its Kimi K3 model from Anthropic’s advanced Fable 5 model, prompting Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to warn of potential sanctions.

The latest dispute comes amid an intensifying US-China AI rivalry, with both countries increasingly viewing frontier AI as a strategic asset and a security concern.

