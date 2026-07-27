Modern Talking singer Thomas Anders to perform in Istanbul in August

Ahmet Esad Şani, Beril Çanakcı
27 July 2026•Update: 27 July 2026
Thomas Anders, the voice of the iconic 1980s German pop duo Modern Talking, will perform in Istanbul on Aug. 15.
The singer will take the stage at Ora Arena, performing some of Modern Talking’s biggest hits alongside songs from his solo career.
Anders, whose music career spans nearly four decades and includes millions of album sales, is expected to perform fan favorites such as You’re My Heart, You’re My Soul, Cheri Cheri Lady, Brother Louie and Atlantis Is Calling (S.O.S. for Love).
Released in 1984, You’re My Heart, You’re My Soul became Modern Talking’s breakthrough hit, reaching the top of music charts in more than 30 countries. The song helped establish the duo as one of Europe’s most successful pop acts of the 1980s.