Ryan Gosling joins Marvel as Ghost Rider, David Jonsson cast as new Black Panther Marvel Studios has unveiled a slate of major projects at San Diego Comic-Con

Ryan Gosling is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Ghost Rider, while British actor David Jonsson will become the new Black Panther, Marvel Studios announced during its Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con, where it unveiled a slate of upcoming projects for 2028.

Gosling made a surprise appearance alongside Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige to confirm he will star in a new Ghost Rider film directed by Shawn Levy.

The movie, marking the character's first appearance in the MCU after earlier standalone films starring Nicolas Cage, is scheduled for release in 2028. Gosling told fans he had wanted to play the character "for a very long time."

David Jonsson cast as new Black Panther

Marvel also confirmed Black Panther III, with director Ryan Coogler introducing David Jonsson as the franchise's new Black Panther.

Jonsson, known for his roles in Industry, Rye Lane and The Long Walk, will portray T'Challa II, the son of the late King T'Challa, continuing the story established in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The film is scheduled to open on Dec. 15, 2028, with Letitia Wright and Winston Duke returning to the cast.

Following the announcement, Jonsson described joining the franchise as an "honour" on social media, while Wright welcomed him by writing, "Let's go nephew." Other actors, including Ncuti Gatwa, Terry Crews and Ayo Edebiri, also congratulated him.

The casting marks the first Black Panther film since the death of Chadwick Boseman in 2020. Rather than recasting Boseman's character, Marvel is introducing a new generation of the Wakandan hero through T'Challa's son.