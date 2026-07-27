Andy Burnham would not rule out taking a different position from Trump if he believed it was necessary for Britain

British premier vows to put Britain’s interests first in dealings with Trump Andy Burnham would not rule out taking a different position from Trump if he believed it was necessary for Britain

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said he would be prepared to challenge Donald Trump if necessary, insisting he would defend Britain’s national interest “before anything else” as he set out his approach to the US president in his first major interview as prime minister.

Speaking exclusively to the BBC on Sunday, Burnham said his first exchange with Trump had been positive, describing the US president as “really warm.” However, when asked twice whether he trusted Trump, Burnham stopped short of giving a direct answer.

“It’s a changing world, isn’t it, and you just obviously have to call things as they develop,” he said.

The prime minister said he would not rule out taking a different position from Trump if he believed it was necessary for Britain.

“I can’t at any point say that I won’t take a different opinion from him, that I will need to voice a different idea that is right for Britain,” Burnham said.

Asked whether he would call out the US president if he believed it was the right thing to do, Burnham replied: “Of course.”

“You have to defend your own national interest before anything else. That’s what you’re required to do if you’re to do this job properly,” he added.

Burnham also said he had concerns over Trump’s decision to launch the conflict with Iran, saying he “wouldn’t hold back from saying what I think is right.”

On defense spending, Burnham declined to commit to a specific timetable for increasing military expenditure to 3% of GDP.

His chancellor, John Healey, had previously resigned from the government, arguing that without a commitment to reach the target by 2030, the country would not be secure.

Burnham said he was aware of Healey’s position when appointing him and that the immediate priority was ensuring the government’s defense plans were properly funded.

“The first challenge facing us both is to ensure that the defence investment plan is fully funded,” Burnham said, adding that the issue would be resolved ahead of the budget later this year.

Pressed again on whether the government would meet the 3% target, he said: “We’ve got to work out the way of doing that.”

Burnham also ruled out holding an early general election before 2029, saying he did not believe voters wanted one.

“I’m going to rule it out... I don’t think people want it,” he said.

Instead, he said his priority would be “getting the country back where it should be.”

In response to Burnham, UK Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp said the Conservatives were prepared for an election whenever it was called, arguing that the party had recovered political momentum.

“It’s pretty clear to me we are back in business and that the polls suggest that we are pretty much neck and neck with other parties,” Philp said.