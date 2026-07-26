US, Iran communicated responses to a joint proposal from Pakistan and Qatar to end their war, Pakistani government sources tell Anadolu

Mediators intensify US-Iran diplomacy after Trump orders 'pause' in strikes: Sources US, Iran communicated responses to a joint proposal from Pakistan and Qatar to end their war, Pakistani government sources tell Anadolu

Mediators Pakistan and Qatar have intensified the exchange of messages between the US and Iran after the two warring sides communicated their responses to a joint formula to end their months-long war, Pakistani government sources told Anadolu on Sunday.

The development came after US President Donald Trump ordered a "pause" in the latest bombing campaign on Iran after two weeks of consecutive nights of strikes, the sources added.

Earlier this week, Islamabad and Doha proposed a joint de-escalation formula, urging the US and Iran to return to their pre-July 9 positions "as a first step" to resume stalled talks to permanently end the conflict, according to an official familiar with the matter.

Although the sources did not elaborate on details of the responses, they said both sides have communicated their consent for dialogue and diplomacy to end the latest hostilities, and return to negotiations.

The sources said the pause in strikes from both sides has raised hopes for resumption of the stalled talks.

A source, however, cautioned that the pause was fragile with a "strong" possibility of violations or another flare-up of hostilities in the near-closed Strait of Hormuz. "Mediators are in constant contact with the two warring sides to consolidate the 'pause, which is their first priority to clear the way for next rounds of their de-escalation' formula."

A diplomatic source separately told Anadolu that mediators are particularly concerned about "hawks" from both sides, who could reignite the hostilities.

The New York Times reported on Saturday that Trump has paused plans to escalate military operations against Iran for now amid concerns over dwindling American air defense missile stocks.

The decision followed a meeting on Friday with senior advisers and Cabinet officials.

De-escalation' proposal

The de-escalation proposal, jointly drafted by Islamabad and Doha after consulting regional partners, called on both sides to return to the positions they held before the beginning of fresh hostilities.

Iran confirmed it received proposals from mediators aimed at de-escalating tensions and is reviewing them, while reaffirming its commitment to diplomacy amid an exchange of fire.

Pakistan, which mediated a ceasefire in April, also helped the US and Iran reach a memorandum of understanding last month to end their conflict and reach a lasting peace agreement.

Tensions, however, escalated earlier this month again over navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the proposal, the sources added, Iran will immediately reopen the Strait of Hormuz, whereas the US will end the resumed blockade of Iranian ports and lift sanctions on the sale of Iranian oil.

The sources added that the formula also proposes a two-week ceasefire.

The sources said Washington and Tehran, if they agree, will resume the talks right away, and implementation of ceasefire in southern Lebanon will also be at the top of the agenda.