Artillery rounds hit area near Tarnajah as Israeli troops advance into villages in western Daraa

Israeli forces shell Quneitra countryside in southeastern Syria Artillery rounds hit area near Tarnajah as Israeli troops advance into villages in western Daraa

Israeli forces shelled the countryside of Syria's Quneitra province on Sunday, with artillery rounds landing near the village of Tarnajah, according to Alikhbariah TV.

The broadcaster reported that Israeli artillery targeted the vicinity of agricultural land near Tarnajah in the northern countryside of Quneitra.

In a separate development, Israeli forces advanced before dawn toward the villages of Maariya and Al-Ardah in the Yarmouk Basin area of western Daraa, the broadcaster said.

The force, consisting of three military vehicles and a bulldozer, entered the area, cleared a road and established a checkpoint inside the village of Al-Ardah, according to the report.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or material damage, and the Israeli army did not comment on the reported shelling or ground incursion.

The incidents come as the visiting UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is expected to tour the UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) in the occupied Golan Heights as part of efforts to monitor commitments under the Syria-Israel ceasefire agreement.

Guterres arrived in Damascus on Saturday for a three-day visit.

“Violations of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are unacceptable and must cease. What is happening in the region around the Golan Heights is totally unacceptable,” Guterres said on Saturday at a news conference with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani in Damascus.

He stressed the UN's commitment to Syria's territorial integrity, independence, and sovereignty, calling for an end to all Israeli violations, noting that what belongs to the Syrians “is Syrian and cannot be taken away.”

For months, southern Syria has witnessed recurring Israeli incursions and attacks, including raids, searches, arrests and the establishment of military checkpoints.

The activities intensified after the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in December 2024, when Israel declared the collapse of the 1974 disengagement agreement and seized control of the Syrian buffer zone.