Hundreds of masked protesters storm high-speed rail construction sites, clash with police, according to ANSA news agency

Over 120 Italian law enforcers injured in protest against high-speed rail project Hundreds of masked protesters storm high-speed rail construction sites, clash with police, according to ANSA news agency

A clash that erupted Saturday during a protest against the high-speed rail construction near Turin in northern Italy caused over 120 law enforcement officers to be injured, ANSA news agency reported Sunday.

Hundreds of masked protesters stormed high-speed rail construction sites in the Susa Valley near Turin as part of a so-called “No TAV,” a movement against the high-speed rail, according to the news agency.

Protesters reportedly damaged several construction sites and also clashed with law enforcers.

Citing sources, ANSA reported that the number of injured among law enforcement personnel exceeded 120.

A total of 450 protesters have so far been reportedly identified.

No TAV movement said in a statement that 20,000 people participated in the protest.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni denounced the clash on US social media platform X.

"Those who throw Molotov cocktails, set fire to state vehicles, and assault law enforcement officers are not defending an idea; they are attacking the State," she wrote.