Spanish government calls on Israel to take necessary steps to de-escalate ongoing situation

Spain condemns acts of violence committed by Israeli occupiers in West Bank Spanish government calls on Israel to take necessary steps to de-escalate ongoing situation

Spain on Saturday condemned ongoing violence by Israeli occupiers in the occupied West Bank and called on Israel to take the necessary steps to de-escalate the situation.

"The Government of Spain reiterates its strong condemnation of the ongoing violence perpetrated by Israeli settlers, who continue to act with impunity against the Palestinian population in the West Bank," said a Foreign Ministry statement.

The statement reiterated Spain's call on the Israeli government to take the necessary steps to de-escalate the situation and ensure those responsible for the attacks are brought to justice.

"The Government of Israel must reverse its policies of settlement expansion and of shielding settler violence against the Palestinian civilian population, and fulfil its obligations as the occupying power in Palestine," it added.

The ministry reaffirmed Spain's "unwavering commitment" to implementing a two-state solution and said the government "will continue to hold to account all those whose actions undermine its viability."

Spain's statement came amid continued Israeli escalation in the occupied West Bank over the past several days.

On Friday, Israeli occupiers, backed by the Israeli army, attacked the Palestinian town of Tell near Nablus, killing four Palestinians. Two Israelis were also killed in a shooting during the confrontation, according to Palestinian and Israeli sources.

Israeli forces also imposed a siege on Nablus and surrounding towns following the violence, carried out mass arrest raids and announced preparations for a wide-scale military operation across the occupied West Bank.

Israeli occupiers also set fire to two mosques in separate attacks across the occupied West Bank on Sunday, targeting a mosque in the village of Kur, south of Tulkarem, and another under construction in the town of Qusra, south of Nablus, according to Palestinian officials.