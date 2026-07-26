Interior Ministry says head of Internal Security Directorate in central Gaza killed in attack on vehicle in Deir al-Balah

Israeli strike kills central Gaza internal security chief amid ceasefire violations Interior Ministry says head of Internal Security Directorate in central Gaza killed in attack on vehicle in Deir al-Balah

The Israeli army killed the head of the Internal Security Directorate in central Gaza and another officer in an airstrike targeting their vehicle in Deir al-Balah on Sunday, the territory’s Interior Ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said Col. Wael Mousa al-Ladawi, 44, and Maj. Ramez Tawfiq Abu Zureiq, 49, were killed in the strike.

The ministry said the two police officers were traveling in a vehicle in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza when it was hit by an Israeli aircraft.

​​​​​​​The attack came despite a ceasefire agreement in effect in Gaza since Oct. 10, 2025.​​​​​​​

