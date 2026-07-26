Ministry says 36 people injured in last 24 hours, bringing injuries to nearly 174,000

9 more Gazans killed by Israeli fire, death toll passes 73,300: Health Ministry Ministry says 36 people injured in last 24 hours, bringing injuries to nearly 174,000

Nine more Palestinians were killed by Israeli army fire in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll since October 2023 to 73,326, the Health Ministry said Sunday.

A ministry statement said that hospitals across Gaza received the bodies of nine victims, including seven newly killed Palestinians and two who died of wounds sustained in previous Israeli attacks.

It added that 36 injured people were admitted to hospitals during the same period, pushing the number of injuries to 173,997 people.

Many remain trapped under the rubble and on roads while ambulances and civil defense crews are unable to reach them because of ongoing Israeli attacks.

Despite a ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, the Israeli army has continued its daily attacks, killing at least 1,200 Palestinians and injuring 3,888 others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

​​​​​​​The Israeli war since October 2023 has left the Palestinian enclave in ruins amid catastrophic humanitarian conditions for the territory’s 2.4 million population.