Aleksandar Vucic says parliamentary elections are expected in October or November, reiterates plan to resign and says he has received death threats

Serbian President Vucic says he will not leave country if ruling party loses election Aleksandar Vucic says parliamentary elections are expected in October or November, reiterates plan to resign and says he has received death threats

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has said that he would not leave the country if the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) loses parliamentary elections expected to be held in October or November, while reiterating plans to step down and saying he had received death threats.

Speaking to a Serbian television broadcaster over the weekend, Vucic discussed the country's upcoming electoral timetable following his earlier announcement that he plans to resign.

He said parliamentary elections are expected to be held in October or November, while a presidential election could follow in December or February next year.

Vucic said the ruling SNS, which he previously led, would contest the election with a younger team.

“I am not afraid. Of course, the SNS could lose the election, that is a possibility. But even if we lose, I will not leave my country,” he said.

Vucic also shared a video on social media showing a man holding a knife and threatening him, saying he had received death threats but did not feel endangered.

On June 11, Vucic said he was considering resigning from the presidency to become his party's candidate for prime minister. On June 27, he announced that he would formally submit his resignation within a few weeks.

Vucic is also expected to announce the date of the parliamentary elections before stepping down.

