Authorities assess threat as low risk and have not disclosed further details about its nature or source

Police search hundreds of buildings across Czech Republic after bomb threat Authorities assess threat as low risk and have not disclosed further details about its nature or source

Czech police are investigating a mass bomb threat targeting around 400 locations across the country, including government offices, shopping centers, and other public buildings, Radio Prague International reported on Monday.

Police said officers are contacting the operators of the affected sites and conducting searches while the buildings remain open.

Authorities currently assess the threat as posing a low risk but urged any organization that received the warning and has not yet informed police to contact the emergency line immediately.

Officials have not disclosed further details about the nature or source of the threat, citing the ongoing investigation.