Ukraine calls Iran’s accusations following Caspian Sea vessel attack ‘unjustified and groundless’ Foreign Ministry accuses Tehran of being ‘a direct accomplice’ in Russia’s war against Ukraine

Ukraine's foreign minister on Monday dismissed Iran’s accusations as “unjustified and groundless” following an attack on a vessel in the Caspian Sea.

In a post on the US social media platform X, Andrii Sybiha accused Tehran of being “a direct accomplice” in Russia’s war against Ukraine by supplying Moscow with weapons.

“The regime in Tehran is a direct accomplice to Russian aggression against Ukraine, fueling Moscow’s criminal war with weapons that have killed Ukrainians since 2022,” he said. “Iran has no standing to pretend to be a victim, let alone justify its threats with absurd references to the UN Charter.”

Sybiha also accused Iran of trying to divert attention from Russia’s attacks on civilian shipping in the Black Sea, which he said threaten global food security.

“But it will not succeed,” he said. “Russia’s attacks on freedom of navigation will be at the spotlight of today’s emergency UN Security Council meeting and we expect strong responses by the international community,” he added.

Iran claimed Saturday Ukraine attacked one of its commercial vessels in the Caspian Sea, condemning the incident as an act of aggression and calling on the UN Security Council, the EU, and the international community to hold those responsible accountable.

Tehran summoned Ukraine’s charge d’affaires over the attack, with Iranian officials warning that the action "cannot go unanswered."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on X that Ukraine had achieved “very strong results” with long-range strikes in the Caspian Sea, including against “vessels used in military cargo shipments involving Iran, as well as a warship.” He did not specifically identify the vessel cited by Tehran.