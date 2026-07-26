UN chief warns UN humanitarian assistance currently meets only around 20% of Syrian people’s needs

UN to submit report to Security Council on Israeli violations in Syria: Guterres UN chief warns UN humanitarian assistance currently meets only around 20% of Syrian people’s needs

The UN will submit a detailed report to the Security Council later this month on Israeli violations in Syria, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Sunday.

Speaking at a news conference in Damascus, Guterres stressed that violations of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are “unacceptable,” urging Israel to comply with the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.

“The atrocities Syria has witnessed have not broken the Syrian people’s resolve to pursue their legitimate aspirations,” he added.

He also warned that UN humanitarian assistance currently meets only around 20% of the Syrian people’s needs.

Guterres said his visit to Sednaya Prison revealed the scale of the horrors endured there, where tens of thousands of people were killed and tortured.

He voiced determination to do everything possible to support Syria’s internationally backed transition, which he said is moving in the right direction.

​​​​​​​The UN chief said the transitional justice process in Syria is underway, underlining the need to ensure accountability for all crimes committed in recent years.