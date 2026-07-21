Earlier, Kuwaiti army said its air defenses were responding to “hostile” Iranian missile and drone attacks

Iranian army says it targeted US HIMARS systems in Kuwait Earlier, Kuwaiti army said its air defenses were responding to “hostile” Iranian missile and drone attacks

The Iranian army said early Tuesday that it targeted US HIMARS missile systems in Kuwait in response to attacks by American forces on Iran.

In a statement, the army said its Ground Force targeted the HIMARS systems with surface-to-surface missiles during the 18th phase of Operation Saegheh.

It said targeting the systems would degrade the “enemy’s” offensive and defensive capabilities and reduce its missile strike capacity.

Earlier, air raid sirens sounded across Kuwait, while the Kuwaiti army said its air defense systems were responding to “hostile” Iranian missile and drone attacks.

The US military launched a fresh round of strikes against Iran late Monday.

Explosions were reported across southern and southeastern Iran, while air defenses were activated near the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, according to Iranian media.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the operation was intended to further degrade Iranian military capabilities used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

