Father and daughter among victims as separate strikes hit shelter, area near field hospital in Khan Younis

Israeli strikes kill 5 Palestinians in Gaza Father and daughter among victims as separate strikes hit shelter, area near field hospital in Khan Younis

Five Palestinians were killed and several others injured Monday in a series of Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip.

In the latest attack, an Israeli drone struck the Al-Yaman Al-Saeed shelter for displaced people in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, killing a Palestinian man and his daughter and wounding several others, including children, medical sources and witnesses told Anadolu.

Earlier, three Palestinians were killed and several others injured when an Israeli drone struck a vehicle belonging to the Desert Sands Insurance Company near the British Field Hospital in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis, according to a medical source.

In a separate incident in Khan Younis, a Palestinian man was wounded after being shot in the hand by Israeli forces and taken to Nasser Hospital, medical sources said.

In Rafah, Israeli forces shot a Palestinian woman in the head, causing a skull fracture that required surgery, according to the sources.

Separately, an Israeli quadcopter drone dropped an explosive device on a house in the Bardawil area of Al-Mawasi west of Rafah, with no injuries reported.

According to Israeli officials, the military now controls more than 70% of the enclave, up from 53% under the October 2025 ceasefire agreement.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 1,158 Palestinians have been killed and 3,756 others injured in near-daily Israeli attacks in violation of the ceasefire in place since Oct. 10, 2025.

Since Israel's genocide began on Oct. 8, 2023, at least 73,250 Palestinians have been killed and 173,751 injured, according to the ministry. It added that about 90% of Gaza's civilian infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.

