Iran says X removed verification badges from its foreign ministry accounts Statement calls move ‘selective censorship’ despite paid subscriptions

Iran said the US social media company X removed verification badges from accounts linked to its foreign ministry, calling the move “selective censorship” despite paid Premium+ subscriptions.

The statement, posted on X on Tuesday by Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei, said the blue check mark had been removed from the spokesperson’s account as well as from the ministry and the foreign minister’s profiles.

It described the action as “arbitrary de-verification,” alleging it reflects a broader pattern aimed at suppressing what it called information about the US-Iran conflict.

There has been no immediate response from X to the claim.