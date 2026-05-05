Syrian authorities dismantle Hezbollah-linked cell planning assassinations

Syrian authorities said Tuesday that they dismantled as a Hezbollah-linked cell that was allegedly planning assassinations targeting senior government figures, following coordinated security operations across several provinces.

The Interior Ministry said in a statement that specialized units, in cooperation with the General Intelligence Service, carried out simultaneous operations in Damascus, Aleppo, Homs, Tartus and Latakia.

The operations led to the dismantling of what the statement described as an organized cell affiliated with Hezbollah, whose members were said to have infiltrated Syrian territory after undergoing specialized training in Lebanon, the statement added.

Preliminary investigations indicated the group was preparing to carry out a “sabotage agenda,” including systematic assassinations targeting high-level government figures, the ministry said.

The ministry described the operation as a “preemptive and decisive strike” against “a terrorist plot,” adding that authorities will continue efforts to protect national security and public safety.

A follow-up statement said authorities seized a cache of military equipment in the possession of the cell, including explosive devices prepared for detonation, RPG launchers with rounds, automatic rifles, hand grenades and assorted ammunition.

Surveillance and technical support equipment, including specialized optics and cameras, were also confiscated, the ministry added, indicating that the group was “in an advanced stage of readiness to carry out its plans.”

There was no comment from Hezbollah on the statement.

The announcement comes as Syria’s new authorities continue efforts to tighten security and extend state control as part of broader plans to stabilize the country and begin reconstruction following the ouster of Bashar al-Assad in late 2024 after 24 years in power.

Assad fled to Russia, marking the end of the Ba'ath Party’s rule since 1963. A transitional administration headed by President Ahmad Al-Sharaa took office in January 2025.

