UN says southern Lebanon sees highest exchanges of fire since ceasefire UNIFIL records hundreds of Israeli military launches and retaliatory fire in southern Lebanon

The United Nations reported the “highest” number of exchanges of fire since the cessation of hostilities in southern Lebanon.

Citing the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL), UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric stated at a news conference on Tuesday that “yesterday saw the highest number of exchanges of fire between the Israeli Defense Forces and armed groups, including Hezbollah, and that was the highest number inside Lebanon since the cessation of hostilities.”

He noted that on April 17, UNIFIL recorded 619 launches by the Israeli forces that impacted Lebanon, “and 30 launches towards Israeli targets.”

On the humanitarian front, Dujarric said UN partners in Lebanon are continuing relief efforts where access allows. “Cash assistance remains a critical lifeline for people,” he added.



