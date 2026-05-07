‘At this stage, there are no known cases of Canadians infected on board,’ says Foreign Minister Anita Anand

Canada says it’s coordinating with WHO, international partners on hantavirus cruise ship outbreak ‘At this stage, there are no known cases of Canadians infected on board,’ says Foreign Minister Anita Anand

Canada is coordinating with the World Health Organization (WHO) and international partners regarding a hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship, Foreign Minister Anita Anand said Wednesday.

“The Government of Canada is responding to the Andes Hantavirus outbreak on the MV Hondius in collaboration with international partners and the World Health Organization,” Anand said in a statement shared on the US social media platform X.

“Global Affairs Canada is coordinating with local authorities and has reached out to support Canadians on the vessel. At this stage, there are no known cases of Canadians infected on board,” she added.

“Global Affairs Canada will have consular officials on hand when the ship reaches port to assist Canadians as they disembark.”

The MV Hondius, carrying around 150 passengers, was hit by a hantavirus outbreak off the coast of Cape Verde, with three deaths reported.

The Dutch cruise ship had been on a weeklong polar cruise from Argentina to Antarctica before sailing toward Cape Verde.

