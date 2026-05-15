Chinese president to host US counterpart for bilateral tea session and working lunch

Xi, Trump to hold final round of talks in Beijing Chinese president to host US counterpart for bilateral tea session and working lunch

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump are set to hold another round of summit talks in Beijing on Friday, the final day of Trump’s China trip.

The two leaders will participate in a greeting ceremony and friendship photo at 11.30 am local time (0330GMT), after which Xi will host Trump for a bilateral tea session.

At 12.15 pm (0415GMT), Xi will also host Trump for a working lunch.

Trump is scheduled to depart Beijing following the event.

At a bilateral summit Thursday at the Great Hall of the People, China's ceremonial state building, the two sides agreed on a "new vision" of building a "constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability," according to an official statement.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry statement said Xi stressed that the US and China should be "partners, not rivals."

He emphasized that economic ties between the two nations are "mutually beneficial and win-win in nature."

Experts expect significant trade and economic deals between the world's two largest economies.

The US president is accompanied by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth along with executives from major US companies, including Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, Tesla's Elon Musk, Apple's Tim Cook, BlackRock's Larry Fink, Blackstone's Stephen Schwarzman, Boeing's Kelly Ortberg, Cargill's Brian Sikes, Citigroup's Jane Fraser, GE Aerospace's Larry Culp, Goldman Sachs' David Solomon, Micron's Sanjay Mehrotra and Qualcomm's Cristiano Amon.

Trump's trip, which was originally scheduled for March 31-April 2, was delayed due to the US-Israeli war with Iran.

